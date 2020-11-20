JUST IN: Rick Scott Becomes 9th Senator to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has tested positive for Covid-19, he announced in a statement Friday.

“After several negative tests, I learned I was positive this morning,” Scott said in the statement. “I am feeling good and experiencing very mild symptoms. I will be working from home in Naples until it is safe for me to return to Washington, D.C. I want to remind everyone to be careful and do the right things to protect yourselves and others.”

Scott becomes the ninth member of the Senate to test positive for the virus or antibodies related to it after Republican Sens. Rand Paul (KY), Mike Lee (UT), Ron Johnson (WI), Thom Tillis (NC) and Bill Cassidy (LA), and Democratic Sens. Bob Casey (PA) and Tim Kaine (VA).

The 87-year-old Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) become the most recent to test positive, announcing his diagnosis last week but saying that he felt “good.”

