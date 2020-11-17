Senator Chuck Grassley announced on twitter Tuesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

“I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon,” he tweeted.

I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 17, 2020

On Tuesday morning, Grassley announced he would be quarantining after being informed he was exposed to the virus.

Grassley is the latest member of Congress to test positive for the virus. Just in the past week, House members Tim Walberg, Don Young, and Cheri Bustos tested positive.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]