JUST IN: Secretary of State Antony Blinken Tests Positive for Covid

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, announced State Department spokesperson Ned Price in a statement.

Blinken is “fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus and is experiencing only mild symptoms,” said Price.

Biden is not considered a close contact as he and Blinken haven’t seen each other in person for several days, he said.

Blinken “will isolate at home and maintain a virtual work schedule,” said Price.

Blinken attended the White House Correspondents Dinner and an afterparty at the French Ambassador’s residence on Saturday night.

