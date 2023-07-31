JUST IN: Special Counsel Reveals ‘Additional’ Surveillance Footage In NEW Filing From Bombshell Trump Case

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team revealed the existence of “additional CCTV footage” in a new filing detailing evidence produced for ex-President Donald Trump’s defense team.

News broke last Thursday afternoon that Special Counsel Jack Smith has filed three additional charges against Trump: one additional count of unlawful retention of National Defense Information and two new obstruction counts based on allegations that Trump and co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira attempted to delete surveillance video footage at The Mar-a-Lago Club in the summer of 2022.

But a new filing posted on Monday reveals that Smith’s team has produced “additional” footage that Trump’s team didn’t have before:

Per the protective order issued in this case (ECF No. 27), the Government has provided two prior productions of discovery to Defendants Donald J. Trump and Waltine Nauta. See ECF Nos. 30, 59, 80. On July 31, 2023, the Government provided a third production of unclassified discovery to counsel for Defendants Trump and Nauta (“Production 3”). Once counsel for Defendant Carlos De Oliveira enters an appearance, the Government will promptly provide the three productions to his counsel. Production 3 includes, inter alia, additional CCTV footage; location and other data obtained pursuant to a search warrant; additional memorialization of witness interviews; and grand jury transcripts. To facilitate review, the Government also identified and separately produced for the defense “key” excerpts from the CCTV footage. Included in Production 3 is additional CCTV footage from The Mar-a-Lago Club that the Government obtained from the Trump Organization on May 9 and May 12, 2023, in response to a grand jury subpoena served on April 27. On July 27, as part of the preparation for the superseding indictment coming later that day and the discovery production for Defendant De Oliveira, the Government learned that this footage had not been processed and uploaded to the platform established for the defense to view the subpoenaed footage. The Government’s representation at the July 18 hearing that all surveillance footage the Government had obtained pre-indictment had been produced was therefore incorrect. See 7/18/2023 Tr. at 8. With this production, which also contains CCTV footage obtained after the original indictment was returned that pertains to the new obstruction allegations in the superseding indictment, the Government has produced all the CCTV footage it obtained during its investigation. With the completion of Production 3, the Government has also now disclosed all unclassified memorialization of witness interviews finalized by today’s date and all grand jury transcripts in the Government’s possession.

—

