JUST IN: Supreme Court Rejects Pro-Trumper Legal Theory About States Changing Election Laws — In 6-3 Rout

The United States Supreme Court rejected a legal theory espoused by proponents of ex-President Donald Trump in a 6 to 3 decision that broke through the court’s ideological makeup.

Tuesday morning saw the release of the decision in Moore v. Harper, a case that has been closely watched as a test of the “independent state legislature theory” that argues for greater authority over elections.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN News Central, CNN legal correspondent Jessica Schneider explained the ruling minutes after it came down:

KATE BOLDUAN: She’s been our point in coming through this very lengthy decision. I was trying to scrolling through it myself. Jessica, what did the justices decide here? Written but written by the chief justice? JESSICA SCHNEIDER: Yeah, The big takeaway here is that the Supreme Court is rejecting this broad independent state legislature theory. This is a theory that was pushed by backers of President Trump in the 2020 election to overturn the 2020 election results. So the Supreme Court here rejecting that broad interpretation of this theory. So to take you back. This was a dispute involving election maps in North Carolina. The North Carolina state Supreme Court several years ago stepped in, rejecting the maps. And then challengers to that brought this all the way to the Supreme Court, saying, look, per the Constitution, it’s only the state legislature that really has sway over all things elections, including the drawing of election and voting maps. The state courts should have really no say. You know, there’s a clause in the Constitution that says that state legislatures should prescribe the time, manner and place of elections. And Trump backers in particular interpreted that to mean that partisan state lawmakers had final say over elections. But the Supreme Court today rejecting that broad theory. This is a 6-3. Decision written by the Chief justice John Roberts.

