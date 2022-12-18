JUST IN: Taylor Lorenz’s Twitter Account Restored After Brief Suspension

Washington Post technology columnist Taylor Lorenz has had her Twitter account restored after being briefly suspended on the platform.

Lorenz’s account was pulled Saturday after she asked Twitter CEO Elon Musk for comment on a potential story. Musk called the suspension temporary, claiming it stemmed from a “prior doxxing action.” But Lorenz shared an email calling the ban permanent.

Yet shortly after 12 p.m. ET, Lorenz returned to Twitter — making her comeback official by sharing a meme:

Scores of journalists came to Lorenz’s defense, as did the Washington Post — whose executive editor Sally Buzbee said in a statement: “The arbitrary suspension of another Post journalist further undermines Elon Musk’s claim that he intends to run Twitter as a platform dedicated to free speech. Again, the suspension occurred with no warning, process or explanation — this time as our reporter merely sought comment from Musk for a story. Post journalists should be reinstated immediately, without arbitrary conditions.“

