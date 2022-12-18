NEW: Elon Musk Says Taylor Lorenz Twitter Ban is Temporary and ‘Will Be Lifted Shortly’

Elon Musk explained that Taylor Lorenz was suspended from Twitter as an act of retroactive punishment for her “prior doxxing action.”

Days after Musk had reporters suspended on Twitter for covering the publicly available information about the movements of his private jet, Lorenz’s account was revoked as well. Lorenz’s suspension came without explanation after she tweeted at Musk to ask for comment about a story she was presumably working on with her Washington Post colleague Drew Harwell, who was also previously suspended.

From Lorenz’s tweet to Musk:

Hi Elon, @drewhartwell and I sent you a couple emails about this. We’ve learned some information that we’d like to share and discuss with you. We’re taking this very seriously and want to ensure this is pursued in the right way. Thanks.

On Sunday, Musk took to Twitter and explained why Lorenz got booted.

“Temp suspension due to prior doxxing action by this account,” he said. “Will be lifted shortly.”

While Musk didn’t specify which act of “doxxing” he was referring to, Lorenz has come under intense criticisms from conservatives ever since she identified the owner of Libs of TikTok, the popular right-wing Twitter account known for mocking Leftists on the TikTok app. She has been a subject of outrage on a variety of topics ever since, and Musk has been known to approvingly promote Libs of TikTok in the past.

Washington Post Executive Editor Sally Buzbee released a statement on Sunday, condemning Lorenz’s suspension.

Buzbee continues, “Again, the suspension occurred with no warning, process or explanation — this time as our reporter merely sought comment from Musk for a story. Post journalists should be reinstated immediately, without arbitrary conditions.“ — Ezra Kaplan (@EzraNBC) December 18, 2022

