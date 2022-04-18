Trump-Appointed Judge Strikes Down Biden’s Public Transport Mask Mandates For Entire Country, Sparking Confusion on Cable News

The Biden administration’s mask mandate for airplanes and other public transportation was stuck down on Monday by a federal judge in Florida.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a controversial 35-year-old Trump appointee, sparked immediate questions about how quickly the policy change would be implemented as the authority behind the mandate was deemed unlawful.

Mizelle’s ruling stated that the mandate was no longer legal as it exceeded the statutory authority of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Fox News’ Bill Hemmer broke the news live on air, saying, “The much-hated mask mandate on the plane and on the train has been tossed out.”

Hemmer explained the mandate had been extended until May.

“We have reached out to the White House for comment. Back up just a little bit. March 18 was the day it was supposed to be lifted from airplanes. It was extended a month to April 18th, which is today. And then a few weeks ago the administration extended another two weeks to the third of May,” he explained.

“So, technically if you are flying right now on a plane, you could argue you don’t have to wear the mask. And I’m certain some people are watching this and hearing about it for the first time,” he added.

Hemmer’s co-anchor Sandra Smith quickly jumped in, offering some reactions from members of Congress.

On MSNBC, Justice Correspondent Pete Williams was asked if this means “everyone can take their masks off” on airplanes.

Williams responded, “That’s what the judge said. We are waiting to hear what the CDC and FAA says, and I doubt planes in flight are aware of this or if most airlines are aware of what they are supposed to do, and no comment from the Justice Department about what it will do, although I do believe the government will seek a stay of this judge’s order.”

CNN’s Newsroom also broke the news as it came in. Anchor Alisyn Camerota asked Aviation Correspondent Pete Muntean, “What does this mean for all of us?”

“The impact is not totally clear just yet,” Muntean explained, noting that it creates “confusion” for passengers and that the White House may offer some clarity on its next steps at today’s White House press briefing.

Others quickly weighed in. OutKick’s Clay Travis called the judge a “hero,” while Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern criticized the judge, writing:

Try explaining to your friends in other liberal democracies that a single unelected, life-tenured, 35-year-old judge just abolished the air travel mask mandate for the entire country. No peer nation would tolerate such a power-drunk juristocracy. Our system is badly broken.

Huffington Post reporter Jennifer Bendery also hit on Mizelle’s experience:

This judge, Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, earned an embarrassing “not qualified” rating by the ABA when she was a judicial nominee, based on her lack of experience. When Trump nominated her, she had only been practicing law for 8 yrs + had never tried a case.

The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols weighed in, lamenting how policy is made in the U.S.:

Trump-appointed judge. This is the wrong way to get rid of this mandate, but stretching it out meant it was going to happen sooner or later. A bad outcome on an outdated policy. All because of the prolonging of emergency measures.

