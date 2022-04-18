Psaki Says She and Peter Doocy Aren’t Doctors In Response to Question About Mask Mandate On Planes

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki answered that she and Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy aren’t doctors – in response to a question from Doocy about the federal mask mandates on public transportation including airplanes.

Earlier in the day, a federal judge struck down the mandate.

“Why is it that we can sit here in the White House briefing room with no masks but people can’t sit in an airplane cabin with no masks,” asked Doocy during Monday’s White House press briefing.

“Well, Peter, I’m not a doctor, you’re not a doctor. That I’m aware of. If you are, I wasn’t aware of that until today,” she jested.

“Can confirm,” said Doocy.

“Not a doctor. Just making sure,” said Psaki. “I don’t know.”

“Nor do you play one on TV,” said CBS News senior White House correspondent Ed O’Keefe to Doocy.

“Nor does he play one on TV. There you go,” joked Psaki. “Most days.”

She continued, offering a more official stance:

But these determinations — remember, the masking guidance is green, yellow and red. We are currently in a green zone in Washington DC. So they’re not recommending it. Some people can still wear masks if they want to. Many people do. Or wear them in meetings or wear them at certain times where you’re going to be around or sitting close to people. Or maybe you have an immunocompromised parent or friend and so people make that decision. And this is based on health considerations and data that the CDC looks at about transmissibility as we’ve seen an increase in cases on airplanes.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com