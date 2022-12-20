JUST IN: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to Visit Capitol Hill, First Time Outside Ukraine Since War Began: Report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is reportedly scheduled to visit Washington on Wednesday as he’ll be on Capitol Hill.

Punchbowl News first reported the Congressional visit.

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING NEWS — @PunchbowlNews — ZELENSKY EXPECTED TO VISIT CAPITOL WEDNESDAY SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM FOR MORE …. https://t.co/B5m7HYsOuv — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 20, 2022

It would be Zelenskyy’s first time outside Ukraine since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sent lawmakers a letter encouraging them to be at the Capitol in person for what she called “a very special focus on Democracy Wednesday night.”

Punchbowl News made no mention if Zelenskyy would meet with President Joe Biden while in Washington.

The visit comes as Congress is set to approve an omnibus bill that includes $45 billion in military and economic assistance for Ukraine.

The visit could be called off for security purposes, Punchbowl News noted.

