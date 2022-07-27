Kamala Harris Mocked For Introduction Geared Toward the Visually Impaired at Event Marking the Americans With Disabilities Act

Vice President Kamala Harris received an avalanche of criticism on the right Tuesday for her introduction at a round-table discussion with disability rights leaders on the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“Good afternoon. I want to welcome these leaders for coming in to have this very important discussion about some of the most pressing issues of our time,” Harris began, before adding:

I am Kamala Harris. My pronouns are “she” and “her.” I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.

Harris was promptly roasted online for alleged “woke” virtual signaling and offering yet another gaffe in what has become a long line of rhetorical stumbles.

However, as the blowback against Harris mounted, other commentators and observers were quick to note that everyone in the meeting offered a full description of who they are and how they looked to accommodate the visually impaired members of the round-table.

“These people are just so unbelievably cruel. It’s been said so many times, but this really puts a cap on it,” wrote legal journalist Chris Geidner in response to the mockery of the vice president.

“Harris is giving this extended self-description introduction at a roundtable for disability advocates on the anniversary of the ADA signing,” Geidner noted.

Conservative author Benjamin Weingarten was among those criticizing Harris, saying, “Participants also introducing themselves by announcing their race. The anti-cultural revolution has triumphed over all the institutions.”

Other criticisms included the American Enterprise Institute’s Christina Sommers, writing, “If she would repudiate woke inanities and move towards a commonsensical centrism, she would be embraced by a majority of Americans. Instead, she just digs in.”

National Review’s Dan McLaughlin added, “And they wonder why ordinary Americans think these people have lost their grip.”

“This is why the rest of the world laughs at us,” wrote Beth Baumann.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) also mocked Harris and jested “this is what happens when your speechwriter quits and you hang around with Geriatric Joe too long.”

The discussion also made it over to Fox News prime time on Tuesday night where Laura Trump blasted Harris as being focused on “pandering and pronouns” and concluded a lengthy comment by saying that China’s Xi Jinping must see a “video like this” and think “man, I am pretty sure I am on the fast-track to overtake America.”

Martha MacCallum also addressed the issue while guest hosting Wednesday’s Faulkner Focus and asked, “They’re being courteous and respecting people with disabilities and other issues or other preferences but I think most Americans look at that and say ‘I’m sorry, what?'”

Both of MacCallum’s guests called the issue a “distraction” – although Mercedes Schlapp concluded the “Democrats have to stop this insanity of trying to redefine women, they can’t even define what a recession is.”

