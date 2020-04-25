Kamala Harris Tells Joy Reid It’s ‘Very Important To Have A Woman Of Color’ on Joe Biden Ticket — ‘Or A Woman’

When Joy Reid directly asked California Senator Kamala Harris if former Vice President Joe Biden should select a woman of color as his running mate, Harris said “I believe it is very important to have a woman of color,” but then quickly added “or a woman” on the ticket.

On Saturday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s AM Joy, Senator Harris appeared to be calling on the presumptive Democratic nominee to name a woman of color as his running mate, but hedged at the last second. Overall, though, Harris appeared confident that Biden is headed in that direction.

“Do you see Joe Biden turning to you or to another black woman as his vice president, and do you think it’s important to have that kind of representation, as you said, for Biden, for the party, to show up for black women the way that black women have shown up for him specifically, and for the party?” Reid asked.

“Well, I can say that Vice President Biden has looked to so many of us during the course of his candidacy, and now, to give him feedback, give him ideas and to share thoughts about what’s in the best interest of our country,” Harris said, adding “He’s very generous that way. Which is that he really does invite people’s perspective, and then he absorbs it unlike the guy who’s currently in the White House who is so self-involved that he could care less about other people’s thoughts, much less they’re suffering.”

“So that’s who Joe Biden is, and I do also stand by the words I spoke at that debate,” Harris continued, referencing remarks she made urging Democrats not to take black women for granted.

Harris listed several issues involving health disparities and systemic racism, and said “I know Joe Biden cares about those issues, he and I have talked about those issues, that’s why I am supporting him for president. And I do believe that he is take seriously the importance of having an administration and having a government that represents the people, and reflects the experiences of the people, and looks like the people.”

“And does that mean having a woman of color, not just any woman, on the ticket?” Reid pointedly asked.

“I believe it is very important to have a woman of color, or a woman, as he has said, on the ticket, and I’m sure that that is what, you can take Joe Biden at his word,” Harris replied, then cracked “Unlike the current occupant of the White House.”

“You can take him at his word. That’s what he said he’s going to do and I believe he will do that,” Harris added.

“Are you being vetted?” Reid asked, and said “Because for a lot of black women, ‘woman of color’ is less specific than saying a black woman, because that is the base of the Democratic party.”

“I am not aware if I’m being vetted, but again I have to tell you Joy, I’m focused on what we’re doing right now with this coronavirus, I am honored to be considered if I am being considered. And there you go,” Senator Harris said.

Biden has said in the past that he would prefer a woman of color as his running mate, and has teased Sen. Kamala Harris as his VP on several occasions, but recently declined to make that explicit pledge, promising only that his VP will be a woman.

Biden is working off of an extensive list of women who are eminently qualified, with Harris seen as a favorite to get the nod.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

