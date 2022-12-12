Karine Jean-Pierre Slams Musk’s ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Incredibly Dangerous’ Attacks on Fauci

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took Elon Musk to task over his recent tweets aimed at Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, who helped guide the country’s pandemic response and is the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, rankled conservatives with his advocacy of Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.

Musk took over Twitter in October and has routinely attacked liberals while approvingly engaging with conservatives on the platform. On Sunday, Musk tweeted, “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” in what was his own twist on a joke meant to mock pronoun-conscious people. He also tweeted a photoshopped image of Fauci urging Biden to initiate another pandemic lockdown. The Twitter CEO also suggested Fauci misled the public on the origins of Covid-19.

During Monday’s White House press briefing, Jean-Pierre was asked about the tweets.

“We’ve been very clear about this,” Jean-Pierre replied. “These personal attacks that we have been seeing are dangerous.”

She called Musk’s attacks false.

“They are disgusting and they are divorced from reality,” she continued. “And we will continue to call that out and be very clear about that.”

Jean-Pierre reiterated that the tweets are “incredibly dangerous” and praised Fauci’s service.

“Dr. Fauci has served under seven Republican and Democratic presidents,” Jean-Pierre added. “He has given almost his entire career to the civil service.”

She wrapped up her remarks by calling the attacks on him “unfortunate.”

“That’s what should be discussed right now,” Jean-Pierre added. “That’s what we should be thankful to him about. And again, these are incredibly dangerous and should be called out. I’ll leave it there.”

Watch above via the White House.

