Kellyanne Conway Claims on Fox News Hunter Biden Investigations Have ‘Tri-Partisan’ Support

Fox News contributor and former top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway broke down the results of a recent Fox News poll on Monday, concluding that the poll indicated the America people show “tri-partisan” support for the House GOP to investigate Hunter Biden.

“You know what? I kind of want to start with where Ayanna Pressley was accusing Republicans of playing with people’s lives and saying that Democrats are simply saving people’s lives. What is she talking about there?” asked anchor Harris Faulkner to kick off the segment.

“It won’t work, Harris, Because part of the mandate that the Republican majority in the House received from the voters a few months ago is to get to the bottom of the Biden family business dealings. I want to make very clear what the investigations are not about. We don’t need to see more photos of Hunter Biden, the hookers and private parts and in the bathtub,” replied Conway, adding:

No, we need to know what he was doing in China and Russia while his father was vice president and or while his father was preparing to become the president. China, as now Speaker McCarthy said a few months ago, Harris is the greatest geopolitical threat to this country, our economy and our security, certainly. Where do you think the fentanyl is being produced, by and large? What about the virus? What about the Uyghurs? The list goes on and on.

“And that Fox News poll, I think, is incredibly important. Also, when I dug through it, three of the key groups Joe Biden would need to court to win a second term are very, very low in terms of people thinking that Joe Biden did, quote, nothing seriously wrong in the Hunter Biden scandals,” Conway continued.

“And 27% of independents, 28% of Hispanics and 33% of suburban women only think that he’s done, quote, nothing wrong. And then also, you said bipartisan support. I’m going to throw in there. There’s tripartisan support for these investigations. The vast majority of independents, three out of four independents, also say, ‘please investigate this,’” Conway concluded.

Conway was referring to a Fox News poll from mid-December that found “nearly three-quarters of voters (72%) think it is important for the Justice Department to investigate the younger Biden’s business dealings with foreign governments — unchanged from the 72% who felt that way in August. That includes majorities of Republicans (88%), independents (74%) and Democrats (54%).”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

