Kellyanne Conway On Fox News Hypes Donald Trump As ‘First President to Come to Office Already In Favor of Gay Marriage’

Fox News contributor and former counselor to Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, took a different approach while discussing the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday than some of her colleagues by tying the former president and the GOP to gay marriage, arguing Democrats do not have a “monopoly” on the issue.

Conway made the comment while on Hannity Tuesday night after taking a quick swipe at President Joe Biden’s chief of staff and the guest list for the bill signing at the White House on Tuesday evening.

“I also think that this president, they do things for, I think, social media purposes. So, for example, his chief of staff, Ron Klain, is a tweeter, not a leader,” noted Conway, adding:

He’s one of these people, lives on Twitter. And if you look at who they invite to the Rose Garden, to the South Lawn ceremonies, it’s often people that follow him on Twitter. And so I think in this case, they missed an opportunity to showcase if they really feel in the last point.

“I also want to say, Donald Trump is the first president to come to office already in favor of gay marriage,” Conway noted, pointing out Trump’s support for the issue while running for president in 2016.

“Mrs. Trump, Melania Trump, was honored one year ago at Mar a Lago by the Log Cabin Republicans. I think that somehow the Republicans the Democrats think they have a monopoly on this,” Conway continued, adding:

What they have a monopoly on is inviting drag queens to the people’s house as a representation of what what their values are. Parents, you have every right to speak up, show up, put up and stand up. Don’t ever give up on that, because our kids are the future. They’re are most precious resource. Nobody can tell you otherwise.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

