House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is speaking out after his conversation with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying he condemns her past remarks but also railing against efforts to strip her of her committee assignments.

Some Republicans have been openly talking about removing Greene from the Education Committee, and after Mitch McConnell publicly blasted the Georgia congresswoman, more and more of her colleagues publicly spoke up to decry her conspiratorial comments.

“Past comments from and endorsed by Marjorie Taylor Greene on school shootings, political violence, and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference. I condemn those comments unequivocally. I condemned them in the past. I continue to condemn them today. This House condemned QAnon last Congress and continues to do so today,” McCarthy said in his statement.

But he added she “recognized” the significance of her past comments, and his statement does not list any disciplinary actions:

I made this clear to Marjorie when we met. I also made clear that as a member of Congress we have a responsibility to hold ourselves to a higher standard than how she presented herself as a private citizen. Her past comments now have much greater meaning. Marjorie recognized this in our conversation. I hold her to her word, as well as her actions going forward.

McCarthy went on to go after Democrats for “choosing to raise the temperature” by engaging in a “partisan power grab” to strip her of her committee assignments, bringing up Ilhan Omar and other Democrats to call them hypocrites.

The House is planning to vote tomorrow on Greene’s status on committees, something Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed earlier Wednesday in a statement identifying McCarthy as “(Q- CA).”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]