Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a direct shot at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in a statement Wednesday labeling him “(Q- CA).”

House Republicans are still deciding what to do about Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and whether to remove her from her committee assignments, given recently uncovered incendiary and conspiratorial comments she has made in the past few years.

The Rules Committee met Wednesday and the full House is set to vote Thursday, given how unlikely it is at this point that Republicans will take that disciplinary action.

In a statement today, Pelosi led off with “McCarthy (Q- CA)” and said McCarthy has “made clear that he is refusing to take action against conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

She ripped his “cowardly refusal” to act, citing comments from other Republicans blasting Greene over the past few days. Several other House Republicans and some senators have been pretty upfront blasting Greene over her remarks. Even Karl Rove said Wednesday night she should lose her committee assignments.

But Greene, when given the opportunity to publicly address her past comments Tuesday, said, “I don’t think I have anything to apologize for.”

