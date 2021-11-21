In his first interview since his 8-hour plus floor speech Thursday night ahead of the passage of the Build Back Better act, Rep. Kevin McCarthy explained that part of what drove his marathon address was “wokeism” in the U.S. military.

Appearing on Sunday Morning Futures, Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo lauded the House minority leader for his historically-long remarks on the floor, despite Democrats passing the bill McCarthy was objecting to shortly after he concluded his remarks.

“Congratulations!” Bartiromo said. “How is your voice doing after eight-and-a-half hours speaking?”

“My voice is still strong, because it’s still strong for the American people,” McCarthy said.

The House minority leader went on to explain his reasons for the long speech, in a commentary which — as it went on — took the shape of more generic complaints about the Democratic party, rather than specific objections to the House spending bill. At one point during his laundry list of grievances, McCarthy went after the military.”

“[O]ur military is focused on woke-ism instead of defeating and winning war, and keeping up with China,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy did not elaborate on which specific military policies or actions he believes to be “woke-ism.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

