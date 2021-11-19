House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy finished an 8-plus hour speech on the House floor in the wee hours of Friday morning, painting himself as a victim of heckling and jeering he received by House Democrats. The good news for his political rivals, however? He pledged not to bring censure against them. Huzzah!

“This is the longest one minute in the history of this body,” McCarthy concluded, referencing the “one-minute” speech tradition. He explained that it was so long because he sees it as a “tipping point, a point of not coming back from.”

McCarthy set a House speechifying record overnight in protest of a massive spending bill in support of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. His speech included a series of noteworthy bon mots that included citing a Chinese General allegedly mocking America, his desire to debate “Jim Crow,” and curious frustration with directions with where he can look?

The speech was by all accounts a humdinger, so much so that it was interrupted a few times by jeers, boos, and heckles by McCarthy’s Democratic colleagues. McCarthy ended the speech on a solid note, showing few ill effects from his eight-hour oratory, but finished by condemning his political rivals for their behavior.

“I tried to stick to the facts. I did not yell back when someone told me I couldn’t look at them or heckled me,” he said. “I simply asked the Speaker that the House was not in order.”

“There are times in people’s lives when they act emotionally when they don’t want to hear the truth coming at them,” he continued. “I don’t know if that’s the reason acted the way they did; it could be.”

“I don’t believe ill will on them. I won’t bring a censure,” he graciously offered before a long and, what some might call, melodramatic pause. “I’m not sure they will be back here next time.”

He then finished by pledging that House Republicans will always fight for you and yielded the floor.

Watch above via YouTube.

