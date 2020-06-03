Kilmeade Calls Out Listener Who Wanted To Ask Trump About Protecting Confederate Statues: ‘Hate To Tell You, They Lost’

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade had some sad news for a listener who wanted Kilmeade to ask President Donald Trump about protecting Confederate statues and monuments.

Minutes before Kilmeade’s exclusive interview with Trump Wednesday morning, a Florida man named Josh called with a suggested question.

“I actually had a quick question for you, and hopefully the president as well, about what’s going to happen with all these historical monuments being destroyed all over the country, especially in the south,” Josh said, and referenced Confederate monuments and artifacts that were destroyed during protests in Richmond, Virginia.

“It’s just dumbfounding to me that doesn’t do anything, destroying our history. It’s going to destroy the future of the country,” the listener said.

“I mean we’re seeing it over and over again, we saw the Lincoln Memorial, we saw the Jefferson Memorial, we saw it at buildings like the Veterans Administration, we saw it at the building the AFL CIO for goodness sake, it’s indiscriminate,” Kilmeade said, referencing sites that have been vandalized in Washington, DC.

But then, Kilmeade circled back on Josh, telling him “In the South, Confederacy, I hate to tell you, they lost.”

“And if you want to move a statue because those people fought to keep a group of people enslaved, I don’t have a problem with that,” Kilmeade continued. “Let’s not forget their memory, but also remember that after they lost the Civil War, they didn’t exactly give in and treat African Americans equally. It actually didn’t happen in the north either.”

Kilmeade didn’t put the question to Trump during their interview, but Trump has repeatedly expressed support for protecting Confederate monuments.

For his part, Kilmeade appears to have changed his attitude somewhat. In 2017, he worried that the movement to remove Confederate monuments could someday lead to the taking down of the 9/11 memorial.

Watch the clip above via Fox News Radio.

