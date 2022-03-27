Kremlin Reportedly Shut Down Zelensky Interview With Independent Russian Journalists

The Kremlin is reportedly tightening its grip on the Russian media by prohibiting the distribution of an interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave to a number of independent Russian journalists.

CNN’s Bianna Golodryga reported on a conversation Zelensky had with Tikhon Dzyadko, Mikhail Zygar and other Russian journalists. According to Golodryga, Zelensky started by offering his thoughts that Vladimir Putin was not expecting heavy resistance when he ordered the Russian military to invade Ukraine.

“I believe (Putin) was told that we (Ukrainians) are waiting for you with flowers and smiles, the situation is very bad, the current President (Zelensky) and party are not supported. I believe that 99.9 percent,” Zelensky was quoted.

Zelensky in his first interview with Russian journalists: “I believe (Putin) was told that we (Ukrainians) are waiting for you with flowers and smiles, the situation is very bad, the current President (Zelensky) and party are not supported. I believe that 99.9%.” https://t.co/kM3tXGgkk5 — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) March 27, 2022

Zelensky continued by describing Russia’s attack on Mariupol, his conversations with Ukrainian troops, and the number of dead bodies out in the open around the city.

Humanitarian convoys are being shot at, drivers are being killed. Many of the trucks were forced to return back. Civilians were moved east (to Russian controlled areas). Based on our information, over 2,000 children were moved. We view that as kidnapping… — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) March 27, 2022

I told them that if they need to leave, and that it’s the right thing to do to save their lives, I understand how that may look as a soldier, but you should do it. I gave them that choice. They told me, ‘listen, we can’t. There are wounded people here. We won’t leave them… — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) March 27, 2022

And we won’t leave the dead.’ There are bodies all over the city. Both Russian soldiers and civilians. Everywhere on the streets. Heaps of dead people. Our military is not prepared to leave bodies in mass graves, like trash. — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) March 27, 2022

Zelensky also said he was “deeply disappointed in the large number of Russians who support (the war),” and he spoke of how the war will lead to Russians and Ukrainians hating each other.

This is a notable point from Zelensky: “I’m deeply disappointed in the large number of Russians who support (the war), for many different reasons. I don’t want to say this is all brainwashing or propaganda. On the one hand, yes, but let’s be honest, it’s also justification… — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) March 27, 2022

But if I don’t want to, it’s easier to support the current regime. I think this is the worst thing that could have happened where disappointment turned into hatred between the nations.” — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) March 27, 2022

Russian state-run outlets continue to churn out pro-war propaganda, and the government has instituted new laws to criminalize any contradiction of the Kremlin’s narrative. As such, CNN’s Jim Sciutto tweeted that the Russians “squashed” the story and put out a statement warning media outlets not to run the Zelensky interview.

Unfortunately, the Kremlin immediately squashed the interview: New – Moscow’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor issued a statement Sunday warning Russian news outlets against rebroadcasting or distributing an interview between Zelensky and a group of independent Russian journalists. https://t.co/bEcPDKux62 — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 27, 2022

Photo via Tikhon Dzyadko.

