Kremlin Reportedly Shut Down Zelensky Interview With Independent Russian Journalists

By Ken MeyerMar 27th, 2022, 3:28 pm
 

Zelensky

The Kremlin is reportedly tightening its grip on the Russian media by prohibiting the distribution of an interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave to a number of independent Russian journalists.

CNN’s Bianna Golodryga reported on a conversation Zelensky had with Tikhon Dzyadko, Mikhail Zygar and other Russian journalists. According to Golodryga, Zelensky started by offering his thoughts that Vladimir Putin was not expecting heavy resistance when he ordered the Russian military to invade Ukraine.

“I believe (Putin) was told that we (Ukrainians) are waiting for you with flowers and smiles, the situation is very bad, the current President (Zelensky) and party are not supported. I believe that 99.9 percent,” Zelensky was quoted.

Zelensky continued by describing Russia’s attack on Mariupol, his conversations with Ukrainian troops, and the number of dead bodies out in the open around the city.

Zelensky also said he was “deeply disappointed in the large number of Russians who support (the war),” and he spoke of how the war will lead to Russians and Ukrainians hating each other.

Russian state-run outlets continue to churn out pro-war propaganda, and the government has instituted new laws to criminalize any contradiction of the Kremlin’s narrative. As such, CNN’s Jim Sciutto tweeted that the Russians “squashed” the story and put out a statement warning media outlets not to run the Zelensky interview.

Photo via Tikhon Dzyadko.

