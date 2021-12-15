Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted in charges related to deadly shootings during violent protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is confirmed as a speaker at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference.

The teenager will join a line-up of pro-Trump, conservative figures speaking during the four-day conference in Phoenix, Arizona, which begins on Saturday.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Pete Hegseth, Greg Gutfeld, Kayleigh McEnany, Jesse Watters, and Judge Jeanine Pirro will join the likes of Donald Trump Jr., Sarah Palin, Senators Rand Paul (R-KY) and Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) at the conference.

Turning Point announced Rittenhouse joining the line-up on Twitter, saying, “HUGE NEWS! @ThisIsKyleR Is Now CONFIRMED To Speak At the Biggest, Greatest Freedom Party Ever!”

HUGE NEWS! @ThisIsKyleR Is Now CONFIRMED To Speak At the Biggest, Greatest Freedom Party Ever! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 This Event Is Gonna Be Unlike Anything You’ve Ever Seen…DON’T MISS OUT! #AMFEST2021 APPLY 👉 https://t.co/x0KmuK3tFm pic.twitter.com/tY2bDt0amK — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) December 15, 2021

Rittenhouse has become a celebrity in right-wing circles after he was charged with murder for shooting dead two protesters and injuring a third in August 2020. He went on an extensive media tour after his acquittal in November. Many on the right see him as a symbol of the second amendment, the right to self-defense, and a victim of media persecution.

“There’s a lot of people that want to hear what he has to say and there’s a tremendous amount of interest,” Turning Point spokesman Andrew Kolvet told local media in Phoenix. “You know, he didn’t ask for it, but he became this cultural symbol, a touch point of self-defense. He got thrust into that, and he has a story to tell.”

Turning Point USA is an influential political group founded in 2012 by Charlie Kirk and Bill Montgomery that bills itself as an advocate for “conservative values on high school, college, and university campuses.”

