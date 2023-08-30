Laura Ingraham Busted Deceptively Editing Biden Comments — With Blaring ‘Dems Back to Lying’ Chyron On Screen

Fox News host Laura Ingraham was caught deceptively editing President Joe Biden’s comments — ironically while an onscreen graphic claimed Democrats had been caught “lying.”

On Monday evening, President Biden delivered remarks at a reception for the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law Reception in the East Room of the White House, during which he placed current tragedies like the racist Jacksonville shootings in context with Jim Crow and Civil Rights-era racist violence, and issued a call to action:

While we gather the facts and law enforcement has opened a federal civil rights investigation to treat this as a terror as — this terror as a possible hate crime, the act of domestic violent extremism it clearly is. You know, we know this: As I made clear my inaugural address, white supremacy is a poison. It’s a poison that’s been allowed to grow faster and fester in our communities to the point where the intelligence community has determined — the U.S. intelligence community has determined that domestic terrorism, rooted in white supremacy, is the greatest terrorist threat we face in the homeland — the greatest threat. We have to act. We have to act.

But on Tuesday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s The Ingraham Angle, as Acyn Torabi noted, Ingraham snipped a key portion of that passage — all while a chyron accused Democrats of going “back to lying about America” — removing the phrase that would make it impossible for her claim of “slander” to stand:

LAURA INGRAHAM: The fact is Biden would have lost big without a big turnout from African-Americans in 2020. We saw that in Pennsylvania. We saw that in Georgia. And Democrats know full well that without a similar groundswell next fall, Biden can’t win. So what are Democrats going to do? Well, they’re going do what they always do. They’re going to lie about America. Everyone knows that racism is a cancer and it still exists in pockets of the country. But because Biden has no positive agenda to share with Black America, he has to sell fear and engage in the most despicable slander. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: White supremacy is a poison. It’s a poison. It’s been allowed to grow faster and fester in our communities. Domestic terrorism, rooted in white supremacy, is the greatest terrorist threat we face in the homeland. The greatest threat. We have to act. LAURA INGRAHAM: No, Joe. The greatest threat to the African-American community right now? Democrats who have nothing to offer other than trash talk and division.

From the National Security Council’s National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism: “Individuals subscribing to violent ideologies such as violent white supremacy, which are grounded in racial, ethnic, and religious hatred and the dehumanizing of portions of the American community, as well as violent anti–government ideologies, are responsible for a substantial portion of today’s domestic terrorism.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have said the same in testimony before Congress.

Watch above via C-SPAN and Fox News Channel’s The Ingraham Angle.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com