Adam Carolla Snaps on Biden for Attacking Trump Over Reflecting Pool: ‘You, Old Man, Let in 15 Million People!’

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Adam Carolla said he doesn’t want to hear a damn thing from ex-President Joe Biden — and other liberals, for that matter — about President Donald Trump’s revamp of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The veteran podcaster and comic ranted on his show on Tuesday that the much-publicized and much-maligned pool project doesn’t affect average Americans one bit, so Biden and others just sound out of touch and clueless when they complain about it. Carolla also said Biden has some chutzpah to whine about the pool, considering his handling of immigration was much more devastating to the country.

“Everything for Democrats is symbolic. It’s all symbolic,” Carolla said. “It’s all like, ‘It’s cruel! He’s mean! He’s doing a thing!’ It doesn’t make any difference, the f*ckin’ reflecting pool, whatever he’s doing [does] not have any actual impact on anybody ever.”

He started the rant after playing a clip of Biden ripping Trump and his “vanity projects” at a Democratic Party Gala in Maryland last weekend. Biden was booed at that same gala, with one protester yelping out he was “Genocide Joe” over his approach to Israel’s war in Gaza.

Carolla said he couldn’t stand the clip of Biden ripping Trump, considering how bad he was on the border.

“You, old man, let in 15 million people into this f*ckin’ country and we have no idea who they are,” Carolla vented. “Some are terrorists, others are rapists and killers. That’s impactful. The reflecting pool doesn’t make a difference to anybody. No one, you understand?”

Carolla has made it clear on his show in recent years he is tired of progressive politicians and supports Trump on most matters. He and Bill Maher ripped liberals earlier this year on Maher’s Club Random podcast for their “groupthink,” with Carolla saying he believed liberals have a burning desire to make others “conform” to their views. Maher agreed and said he dealt with that firsthand during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Watch above.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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