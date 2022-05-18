Lauren Boebert Welcomes Musk to the Republican Party: ‘Welcome to the Right Side, Elon!’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) welcomed billionaire Elon Musk to the “right side” on Wednesday after the Tesla CEO tore into the Democratic Party and said he would vote Republican in a tweet.

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party,” Musk wrote Wednesday on Twitter – the platform he is struggling to purchase.

“But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold …,” Musk added.

Boebert tweeted a reply, saying, “Welcome to the right side, Elon!”

Welcome to the right side, Elon! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 18, 2022

The controversial Republican congresswoman followed that up with a tweet of her own, saying:

.@ElonMusk says he will be voting Republican for the first time in his life the next time he votes. Elon is not alone. It’s nearly impossible to stand by and vote for today’s radical Democrat Party. Welcome, Elon!

.@ElonMusk says he will be voting Republican for the first time in his life the next time he votes. Elon is not alone. It’s nearly impossible to stand by and vote for today’s radical Democrat Party. Welcome, Elon! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 18, 2022

Musk’s tweet also got the attention of Colorado’s popular Democratic governor, Jared Polis, who responded:

Some of us are Democrats because we believe it is the party of unity and love, and yes, kindness too. Also of prosperity and freedom.

Some of us are Democrats because we believe it is the party of unity and love, and yes, kindness too. Also of prosperity and freedom 🇺🇸 https://t.co/uBWp7yxQCJ — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) May 18, 2022

Other observers and pundits commented on Boebert’s response to Musk and his use of the term “the party of kindness” and recalled a statement from local Colorado journalist Kyle Clark of 9NEWS in Denver, in which Clark called out Boebert’s cruelty.

“We hold Congresswoman Boebert to a far lower standard” than other lawmakers, Clark said of Boebert in the wake of her Islamophobic attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), in which she falsely smeared the Muslim congresswoman as part of the “jihad squad.”

“If we held her to the same standard as every other elected Republican and Democrat in Colorado, we would be here near-nightly chronicling the cruel, false and bigoted things that Boebert says for attention and fundraising,” Clark concluded in a monologue that went viral at the time.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com