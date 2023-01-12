Legal Analyst Jonathan Turley Warns Biden Must Explain ‘Dividing’ Documents — or ‘Inadvertent Defense Goes Right Out the Window’

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley raised a point of concern for President Joe Biden Thursday, arguing that the fact classified documents were divided and taken to various locations represents a “serious threat” to his defense that he did not know about them.

Turley joined a Fox News panel to discuss the appointment of a special counsel to look into Biden’s retention of classified materials, which was announced earlier in the day.

“Why were these documents separated out from all of the documents and brought specifically first to Mar-a-Lago on President Trump’s watch and then for President Biden, now separate it out. You know, was there a reason that these documents were the ones that he wanted to to hold on to?” asked anchor Martha MacCallum.

“Well, I think that the timeline for the Biden documents are, is really increasingly intriguing. You know, his counsel said this was an inadvertent misplacement of documents, but this was not a one and done problem,” Turley replied, adding:

Presumably, all these documents were in the the group of documents removed from the executive branch when Biden left as vice president. And that was in 2017. The Penn Biden Center didn’t open its office in D.C. until 2018. So he had to move in after that day. So these documents had to go to some other location. Now, the question is, why were they divided? They end up in different places. Some end up in D.C., some end up at his residence, in his residence, some end up in the garage. So these documents were distributed and divided. Why? What was the purpose of sending one box to D.C. or having one box stay in Delaware? One possibility is that they were relevant to things that the vice president was working on. Now, the reason that is a serious threat for the president is that if he actually worked off these documents, which were clearly marked as classified, this whole inadvertent defense goes right out the window.

“So the question is, you know, why were they sent to different locations? What locations were they sent to? It also means, by the way, that they were likely put on moving trucks or had other people that were moving these documents. That’s something of a nightmare for the FBI when you’re dealing with TS/SCI material. But my question still is they were distributed and divided. Why? There had to be some reason why they ended up in one spot and some ended up in another,” Turely concluded.

“So what’s the framework for finding out the answer to those questions? The FBI needs to question the president,” responded MacCallum.

