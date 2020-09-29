Less Than Half of Americans Say They Would Get Covid-19 Vaccine if You PAID Them $100 to Take It

Mounting skepticism around a potential Covid-19 vaccine was vividly illustrated when far fewer than half of Americans said they’d be likely to get a coronavirus vaccine if they were paid $100 to do so, according to an Axios poll.

Recent polling has consistently shown smaller and smaller numbers of Americans saying they would be willing to take a coronavirus vaccine as soon as one becomes available, as well as rampant concern over the safety and efficacy of a vaccine if it were rushed to meet an election Day deadline.

A new Axios-Ipsos poll bears much of that out, and illustrates that skepticism with an unusual question.

Respondents were asked if they would be “very likely” or “somewhat likely” to take a first-generation vaccine under a variety of circumstances, one of which is being paid a $100 incentive to get the shot.

The poll found that the most persuasive factor was the recommendation of a personal physician, while the least persuasive was a stamp of approval from President Donald Trump:

Just 19% say the president’s stamp of approval would make them likely to be inoculated from the virus, including fewer than half (40%) of Republicans.

The biggest determinants of whether Americans are likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it’s available: if your doctor said it was safe (62%), if the FDA said it was safe (54%), and if the cost were completely covered by insurance (56%).

More Americans said the vaccine being covered by insurance would make them likely to get it than if they were paid $100 as an incentive (44%). Furthermore, less than half (46%) believe the government should take on more debt to pay Americans to get the vaccine.

As usual, there were partisan differences, but even Republicans were only 40 percent likely to follow Trump’s recommendation to get the vaccine.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, have staked out a position consistent with this poll. Both have said they would not trust Trump’s word on a vaccine, but would follow the recommendations of trusted experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Relatively speaking, Biden fares better on the issue of coronavirus information, with 47 percent saying they trust him to provide accurate information on COVID-19, a whopping 20 points higher than the 27 percent who said the same about Trump — and a full 15 points higher than the 32 percent who said they trust the federal government to provide them with accurate information about COVID-19.

