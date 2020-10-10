Lindsey Graham Literally Says He Doesn’t Need Covid Test Because He Has a Note From His Doctor (VIDEO)

Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham explained that despite recent exposure to people who turned out to be infected, he doesn’t need a COVID-19 test because he has a note from his doctor.

Graham appeared at a South Carolina Senate forum that was hastily changed from a debate with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison when Graham refused to be tested for COVID-19, and the first question he was asked was about that refusal.

WSPA anchor Gordon Dill opened by saying “Starting on Monday, you will chair a committee to confirm a new Supreme Court Justice, you will be inside a hearing room for hours at a time, several days of the week with some of America’s top elected leadership,” then asked “Is it not appropriate for you to take a coronavirus test in advance of that hearing?”

“Well, number one, I am the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee that’s about to confirm the most highly qualified woman, I think, ever nominated by the Republican Party,” Graham said, invoking a list that includes two other women — Justice Sandra Day O’Connor and failed nominee Harriet Miers.

Sen. Graham went on to explain in greater detail why he doesn’t need to be tested, concluding with the fact that he has a doctor’s note:

We are setting the hearing room up based on CDC guidelines, I just got a statement today from the architect of the Capitol who consulted with the House physician, saying that the room is set up in a compliant way. But here’s what’s important. How many of you are going to go to work tomorrow, how many of you will be around people tomorrow, if you’re a waitress and you go to the restaurant to earn your living, are you going to require of your employer that everybody be tested that comes into the restaurant? Are you going to require that all of your coworkers be tested whether they need to or not? You can’t make that requirement. If you did it would break our economy. So we’re going to run the hearing in a medically compliant way, but I’m not going to live my life differently than you have to live yours. To those of you who work for a living, you can’t do what Mr. Harrison has demanded tonight. You can’t not show up at work because you want everybody tested whether they need to or not. I’ve got a letter from my doctor saying that I am CDC compliant, there’s no reason to test me.

But Graham has recently been exposed to people who have tested positive for COVID-19, including Republican members of his own committee — as Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison pointed out during the same forum.

Watch the clip above via WLTX.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]