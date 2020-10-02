comScore

BREAKING: TRUMP AND FIRST LADY TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Video of Sen. Mike Lee, Who Just Tested Positive For Covid, Hugging People at Amy Coney Barrett Nomination Goes Viral

By Colby HallOct 2nd, 2020, 1:45 pm

Senator Mike Lee has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19, just hours after President Donald Trump also announced that he and the First Lady also tested positive.

Since then, video has emerged from the weekend White House ceremony in which Judge Amy Coney Barrett was formally announced as Trump’s third nomination for the Supreme Court. The video shows a largely unmasked group of officials in the Rose Garden, not socially distancing, and Senator Lee hugging many individuals in celebration of a newly nominated conservative justice. Watch the video below:

Seeing as there is a seeming spate of cases to emerge (Notre Dame president Father John Jenkins is another attendee who tested positive), some are suggesting this Supreme Court shindig was a super spreader event. Predictably, the reaction on Twitter has been a Rorschachian mix of humor, schadenfreude, and sadness. To wit:

