Sen. Lindsey Graham facing a tough battle for his South Carolina Senate seat from Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, and took to Twitter Friday afternoon to complain about being asked to take a coronavirus test before Friday evening’s scheduled debate. According to late breaking news reports from South Carolina, the debate format has changed.

Graham, who was first elected to the Senate in 2002, has been virtually tied in the polls with first-time candidate Harrison for several months. The last debate matchup between the two candidates went viral for the plexiglass barrier that the Harrison campaign set up to protect their candidate, but that also drew attention to video clips of Harrison’s answers, winning the former South Carolina Democratic Party chair praise for his thoughtful answers.

The past week has featured a stream of stories about positive coronavirus tests for President Donald Trump, a growing list of people on his campaign and White House staff, and several Republican Senators, including some with whom Graham was in contact as a part of the Senate Judiciary Committee and recent events for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

On Thursday, Harrison tweeted that he was “excited for tomorrow’s debate” with Graham, “but we need real leadership in this pandemic.” Accordingly, Harrison continued, he and the debate moderators had agreed to be tested for the coronavirus before the debate, and he called for Graham to “do the same.”

I’m excited for tomorrow’s debate with @LindseyGrahamSC, but we need real leadership in this pandemic. The debate moderators and I have agreed to take a COVID test prior to debating. I’ve scheduled my test, and I am calling on Sen. Graham to do the same. — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 8, 2020

Graham responded with an indignant tweetstorm, accusing Harrison of “ducking” the debate and “demanding special treatment.”

Appears @harrisonjaime is skipping tonights debate. Mr. Harrision is ducking the debate because the more we know about his radical policies, the less likely he is to win. It’s not about medicine, its politics. His liberal views are a loser in South Carolina – and he knows it! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 9, 2020

Mr. Harrison is demanding special treatment. Other than Mr. Harrison, is any other South Carolinian demanding every person they come in contact with be tested before they meet? — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 9, 2020

Are South Carolina workers demanding all their coworkers and customers be tested before going to work? Do restaurants demand their staff & customers be tested before opening? — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 9, 2020

South Carolinians do not appreciate Harrison putting himself above others. If Mr. Harrison is not able to interact with South Carolinians on the same terms they live their lives, he should not be their senator. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 9, 2020

“Why won’t you take the test, Lindsey?” Harrison replied.

Why won’t you take the test, Lindsey? https://t.co/dEVXUuBWqA — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 9, 2020

The Post and Courier is reporting that the debate as planned is indeed cancelled and being replaced by individual interviews:

Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison will no longer debate Friday night after Harrison declined to participate unless Graham took a coronavirus test in advance and Graham denied the request. Instead of an hour-long debate, the two candidates will each participate in separate 30-minute interviews hosted by television station WSPA in Spartanburg.

Harrison replied to the format change Friday afternoon, thanking the debate hosts for “accommodating Senator Graham’s refusal to take a Covid test, and changing the debate format to keep everyone safe.”

No such luck, Lindsey. I’ll be there. Thank you to our hosts for accommodating Senator Graham’s refusal to take a Covid test, and changing the debate format to keep everyone safe. 🙄 https://t.co/pbNF5Fnqac — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 9, 2020

