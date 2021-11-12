Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who voted to convict Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial – where he was acquitted – announced on Friday her campaign for re-election next year in a move likely to anger the former president, who has already endorsed her primary challenger.

“I’m Lisa Murkowski and I love Alaska will all my heart. I’m proud to call this special place my home and honored to be your voice in the United States Senate. With your support and trust, we’ve accomplished a lot of great things for Alaska,” she said in a campaign video. “I’m running for reelection to continue the important work of growing our economy, strengthening our Alaska base military and protecting our people and the natural beauty of our state.”

“In this election, lower 48 outsiders are going to try to grab Alaska’s Senate seat for their partisan agendas. They don’t understand our state and frankly, they couldn’t care less about your future,” continued Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since December 2002, succeeding her father, Frank Murkowski. “My commitment to Alaska is the same one I made during my first campaign: I will work with anyone from either party to advance Alaska’s priorities. And I will always stand up to any politician or special interests that threatens our way of life.”

In June, Trump endorsed Kelly Tshibaka, former commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration. Trump has repeatedly gone after Murkowski for being critical of him.

