‘Look at This!’ CNN Data Guru Harry Enten Stunned By Trump Surge On Fox News Over DeSantis

CNN Senior Data Reporter Harry Enten revealed a stunning surge of coverage for ex-President Donald Trump on Fox News as compared to Ron DeSantis and other GOP candidates or potential candidates.

On Friday night’s edition of CNN Tonight, anchor Alisyn Camerota led a discussion of the latest developments in the $1.6 billion Dominion defamation lawsuit against Fox.

But in a revealing side note, Camerota asked Enten to share the numbers he’s crunched regarding Fox’s coverage of Trump, and Enten declared that after a dalliance with DeSantis, Trump is back to clobbering DeSantis and everyone else when it comes to mentions on the network:

CAMEROTA: Yeah, that’s one of the things that we’ve learned from all of the testimony that has come out in this already, is that that’s their business model. Give the viewers what they want to hear.

But one of the things that you’ve crunched the numbers on is lately, you know, there was a question of will Fox abandon Donald Trump?

ENTEN: Hmm.

CAMEROTA: And will they start to favor Ron DeSantis? And there seemed to be a dalliance, a short dalliance with Ron DeSantis where they were doing that. That has changed now.

ENTEN: Yeah, that definitely is no longer the case. I mean, look at how many times Donald Trump has been mentioned over —

CAMEROTA: How many?

ENTEN: Look at this. We have a — we have a graphic on it, I believe. It’s something upwards. Look at this, 3,219 times —

CAMEROTA: In the last 30 days.

ENTEN: In the last 30 days. Ron DeSantis is just 731 times, Nikki Haley 190, Mike Pence 143, Tim Scott 58. So, if you total up all the other people, they don’t even come close to Donald Trump. The fact is Donald Trump is who the Fox News audience wants to hear about.

That’s why I had that interview last night with Tucker Carlson which, of course, was classic Donald Trump. You know, oh, they — the court officers, they were crying, they were crying when I was brought in. Oh, my God, it’s like — how many times have you heard that where, you know, you know, Donald Trump says, oh, they were crying, they were so sad, they had grown men who were having tears?

It’s just — you know, it’s the same old hits from it was seven years ago or eight years ago, but apparently it still plays with at least some.

PROKUPECZ: But also, you know, and the thing that — it doesn’t stop some of the, you know, the politicians from going on Fox, right? Like politically, I just feel nothing has changed, you know.

CAMEROTA: What about that, Arlette?

SAENZ: No, I mean, they are going to keep going on Fox because those are the voters that they need to court. And so, so far, nothing that has come up during this pending lawsuit really has changed any politician’s factoring. I don’t think it will change it just because they know the massive audience that Fox is able to draw in. I think that politicians will continue to go on there regardless of what happens.