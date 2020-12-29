Congressman-elect Luke Letlow (R- LA) died Tuesday at 41 after being hospitalized with Covid-19.

Weeks after winning his congressional race, Letlow ended up in the hospital after testing positive. Letlow shared a statement last week saying he was undergoing treatment and thanked supporters for their prayers.

A spokesperson for the congressman-elect said in a statement he passed away due to complications from Covid-19 and was in intensive care.

“Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, Phd., and two young children. The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time,” the statmement says.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards shared a statement expressing his condolences and saying, “I hope all of the people of Louisiana will join Donna and me in praying for Congressman-elect Letlow’s family, especially his wife Julia and their two children, his many friends, and the people of the 5th Congressional District.”

