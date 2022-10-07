Former President Donald Trump‘s “MAGA Inc.” Super PAC has dropped a pair of six-figure ad buys in states where Republicans are locked in crucial midterm races.

MAGA Inc. was launched in September, with Trump’s blessing, as a way to support pro-Trump candidates in the midterms. The super PAC has just completed ad buys in Ohio — where Trump has been campaigning hard for Senate candidate J.D. Vance — and Pennsylvania, where Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz is taking on Democrat John Fetterman.

From Politico:

MAGA Inc., made an initial ad buy in the Columbus and Cleveland media markets and has also placed ads in Pittsburgh, according to AdImpact, a media tracking firm. Ohio and Pennsylvania have key Senate races where Trump endorsed earlier this year. AdImpact reported $135,650 worth of ads placed in Pittsburgh and another $276,000 in Columbus and Cleveland so far, although those numbers are expected to rise as more stations report buys. The group’s last-minute spending comes amid criticism of Trump for not using more of his $100 million-plus war chest to boost candidates he endorsed in key 2022 races. MAGA Inc., which was formed less than two months before the November midterm elections, is slated to be the primary vehicle for Trump to spend in the final weeks of the campaign. “We don’t telegraph ad spends or our strategy,” said a spokesperson for MAGA Inc., when asked about the total ad buy and what states the group plans to spend money in.

The race in Ohio currently has Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan leading Vance by as much as 11 points in recent polls. In Pennsylvania, despite some tightening in recent weeks, Fetterman holds a commanding 6-point lead in the 538 average of polls.

Fetterman recently told MSNBC “it is going to be a close race because Pennsylvania is a very purple state. I mean, that’s the truth. And really what’s also the truth is, is that they have unloaded $15 million of McConnell’s money on us in our campaign. And now we are the top target on Fox News.”

