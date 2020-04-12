Fox News’ Sean Hannity went after New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman Sunday morning, following a massively in-depth report from the Times headlined “He Could Have Seen What Was Coming: Behind Trump’s Failure on the Virus.” Haberman was one of six reporters with bylines on the piece.

The Times reported:

Throughout January, as Mr. Trump repeatedly played down the seriousness of the virus and focused on other issues, an array of figures inside his government — from top White House advisers to experts deep in the cabinet departments and intelligence agencies — identified the threat, sounded alarms and made clear the need for aggressive action. The president, though, was slow to absorb the scale of the risk and to act accordingly, focusing instead on controlling the message, protecting gains in the economy and batting away warnings from senior officials. It was a problem, he said, that had come out of nowhere and could not have been foreseen.

Hannity came to the president’s defense and swiped back at Haberman on Twitter, saying, “You should Thank [email protected] for the Travel Ban(s) put in place while you and [email protected] were fixated on impeachment and advising people to travel to China.”

Hey .@maggieNYT . @nytimes You should Thank .@Potus for the Travel Ban(s) put in place while you and .@Nytimes were fixated on impeachment and advising people to travel to China. #NYTimesEpicFail — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 12, 2020

He called the Times “corrupt and abusively biased” and invoked a recent column in the paper:

.@maggieNYT .@Nytimes it was your paper telling people it is safe to travel to China and your paper called Coronavirus "Trump Virus; If You Are Feeling Awful, You Know Who To Blame. #NYTimesEpicFail — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 12, 2020

.@maggieNYT .@Nytimes you and that dying paper of yours is useless. 1- Russian Collusion-Wrong. 2- Ukraine Impeachment you ignore Joe/Hunter. 3-Premeditated fraud on the Fisa Court with HRC’s dirty Russian dossier— you were MIA… — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 12, 2020

… You missed the biggest abuse of power and corruption scandal in our time. Both you & .@nytimes are corrupt and abusively biased. #NYTimesEpicFail

.@maggieNYT — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 12, 2020

Haberman responded, defending the paper’s coverage and tweeting, “Weird. Six bylines on our story about how the president handled the growing threat of the coronavirus but just one he’s focused on. Something there but I can’t put my finger on it…”

Hunter Biden story was first reported in (checks notes) the New York Times https://t.co/s0F51TA95U — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 12, 2020

Weird. Six bylines on our story about how the president handled the growing threat of the coronavirus but just one he’s focused on. Something there but I can’t put my finger on it… https://t.co/bxv4VgaJEg — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 12, 2020

