Majority of Americans ‘Very Concerned’ About Future of U.S. Democracy: POLL

Fifty-two percent of U.S. adults are “very concerned” about the future of democracy in the United States, according to a new poll out this week.

In response to the question “how concerned are you about the future of American democracy,” 61 percent of Democrats and 50 percent of Republicans say they are “very concerned,” according to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

Only 25 percent of adults say they are just “somewhat concerned.”

Additionally, in response to the question “did you watch any of the hearing of the Congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that were broadcast Thursday night,” just 24 percent of all adults say they watched the primetime hearing, 27 percent say they just watched news coverage of it afterward and 49 percent say they did neither.

“Among those who say the cable news network they watch most is” CNN, 41 percent say they watched it live, 31 percent who say they just watched news coverage of it afterward and 27 percent say they did neither. Among Fox News viewers, those respective numbers were 22 percent, 31 percent and 47 percent. Among MSNBC viewers, those respective numbers were 52 percent, 38 percent and 10 percent.

In response to the question “do you believe the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was part of a conspiracy to overturn the election,” 45 percent of U.S. adults say it “was part of a conspiracy to overturn the [2020] election.” Seventy-seven percent of Democrats, 39 percent of independents, and 23 percent of Republicans agree with that sentiment.

The poll was conducted between June 10 and June 13 and included 1,541 U.S. adults.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com