A New York man was arrested on Wednesday for threatening to kill two Democrats with pivotal roles in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump: Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Adam Schiff.

According to ABC News, Salvatore Lippa of Greece, New York faces up to 10 years in prison and was due in federal court in Rochester on Wednesday afternoon.

WVIB reported that Schiff’s office received a threatening message on Jan. 23 that stated:

Schiff, shifty Schiff, you’re the biggest f***ing scumbag motherf***er who ever lived. I dare you to come. I dare you to come to New York, because I will put a bullet in your f***ing forehead. You f***ing scumbag piece of s***. You got that? And you can look up my phone number. And you think I’m f***ing joking? I’ll come to Washington and kill you, you motherf***er.

Schumer received a similar message on Feb. 4, which included, “And let me tell you something, somebody wants to assassinate you, I’m going to be the driver. And he’ll shoot you from 200 yards away.”

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy stated in a release that, “When it comes to the First Amendment, that responsibility includes the obligation not to threaten to kill others.”

When questioned by U.S. Capitol Police, Lippa admitted that he left the messages because he was upset about the Trump impeachment proceedings.

