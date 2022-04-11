Man Who Slapped Biden ‘I Did That’ Stickers On Gas Pumps Arrested After Going ‘Crazy’

A Pennsylvania man who got into an altercation after he stuck stickers featuring the likeness of President Joe Biden on gas pumps was recently arrested.

Officers in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, were called to a gas station on March 31 after a man had reportedly placed viral “I did that” stickers on the pumps at a convenience store.

The stickers are common in some areas of the country, and generally feature Biden pointing toward the total of a gas transaction.

The implication is that Biden’s policies have driven up fuel costs.

The presence of the stickers have led to complaints from customers who did not see the humor in them. According to LancasterOnline, Thomas Richard Glazewski became irate after he placed one of the stickers on a pump and was confronted by a clerk.

The outlet reported an employee of the store told officers Glazewski placed a substance over the stickers so they would be challenging to remove.

A man named Aaron Philips recorded the arrest of Glazewski and posted it on Facebook.

Philips wrote,

Happened today at Turkey Hill located on Columbia Ave in Lancaster, PA. 03/31/22 at about 12:50PM. This guy stuck stickers on a gas pump, got yelled at by a clerk for doing so and went crazy afterwards. Shout out to Manor Township Police Department, East Hempfield and Manheim township for handling the situation quickly and correctly! The guy admits he stuck the stickers there, he “chased after the camera” and got to where he is now…The build up was just him yelling and flipping out at the clerk for him putting the sticker on the pump.

On the video, the man alleged to be Glazewsk shouted, “I did that. That’s what I did.”

Philips asked that his video not be shared, but you can view it by clicking on the link above.

LancasterOnline reported Glazewski was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

