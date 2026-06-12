‘Be Honest, Fat Joe—’ Wolf Blitzer Asks Rap Superstar if He Saw Knicks Miracle Run Coming

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer asked rap superstar Fat Joe if he saw the miraculous comeback by the New York Knicks coming and praised the “unity” the series has promoted.

The Knicks suffered a setback when President Donald Trump presided over a 115-111 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs, snapping a 13-game, 46-day winning streak.

Things looked even worse for the Knicks when they were down by 29 points in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, but they went on a miraculous run to beat the Spurs 107 to 106.

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s The Situation Room, co-anchors Blitzer and Pamela Brown hosted Fat Joe to talk about the energy in America’s biggest hometown, and what it was like to be there for the big comeback:

BROWN: The last two games at New York’s Madison Square Garden brought out the usual celebrity super fans. Die-hards like Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan and Adam Sandler were all seen courtside. Also among them, Grammy-nominated rapper Fat Joe, who joins us now.

He is also the host of the “Joe and Jada” podcast with friend and fellow emcee Jadakiss.

Thanks for coming on. Great to have you here on THE SITUATION ROOM. So you have built a career using your words to paint pictures and tell stories.

For those of us who aren’t New Yorkers or big Knicks fans, describe what it feels like right now.

FAT JOE, RAPPER: Lifetime of suffering, of letdowns, and it’s finally — it’s still — it’s still a dream until we finish it. So, 3-1, and the other night felt unreal.

I haven’t slept in two days, by the way. And it feels unreal, but we got (AUDIO GAP) and seal the deal. There was nothing like the magic in that arena. We all felt as fans like we played a part in the victory. So the guy screaming at the TV, the lady screaming at the TV, she felt like she’d (AUDIO GAP) Knicks through.

The fandom is on another level.

BLITZER: What are some of the so-called only-in-New-York moments, Fat Joe, that you have seen during the Knicks record-breaking playoff run?

FAT JOE: Well, I have seen Hasidic Jews break dancing with black kids. I have seen the unity at an all-time high.

This is a different type of thing going on over here. And everybody’s a Knick fan, from the mechanic to the baker to — everybody’s just getting along. Everybody’s having these big parties. I have a friend who did put up a screen in the back of his house. He had his whole neighborhood there. He didn’t even know his neighbors.

This is the type of thing that’s happening in New York City.

BROWN: I love that. And I love just the sense of unity, bringing people together who may not otherwise come together, as you point out.

And when you look back historically, 1999 was the last time the Knicks were in the Finals. They weren’t expected to win that year. How does this run feel different to you?

FAT JOE: Oh, this is way different.

And us older folks, we think about the time Patrick Ewing with the finger roll. But the young kids that are playing, they don’t care about those so-called New York Knick jinx. They’re trying to win the championship. The young fans, they don’t know all that. They know that Jalen Brunson is the star, Karl-Anthony Towns is the star.

And so they’re rooting for the Knicks team. So we can’t compare the two teams. But I love the fact that Patrick Ewing is so involved and all the former Knicks are courtside at the game.

And I got a shout-out to Mr. Dolan, man, and Mr. Dolan been taking care of the city, making sure everybody’s well-taken care of. And we love Mr. Dolan.

BLITZER: You know all of us were watching on TV. The San Antonio Spurs, as you know, had a chance to tie the series during that last game, leading the Knicks by as many as 29 points. But New York mounted a truly amazing, historic second half comeback and pulled ahead in the final seconds of the game.

Be honest, Fat Joe. Did you see this coming at all?

FAT JOE: I think my daughter — I took my daughter to the game. I think she officially knows I’m a lunatic. I went in there like nothing’s going to stop us. Then I was, then we down 30. I’m like, oh, my God. Then I’m like, let’s believe God loves us. Let’s go.

I’m talking to the fans. I’m like we got — because they were down 20. Yo, was the biggest emotional roller coaster I have ever went through in my life. I mean, words cannot describe the different emotions. I was there. My daughter officially thinks I’m crazy.

(LAUGHTER)

BROWN: Well, listen, it was an emotional roller coaster for a lot of us, right?

BLITZER: He’s not crazy.

BROWN: You’re not crazy. You’re just a big fan, right?

BLITZER: He’s a big, huge fan.

BROWN: So, with that in mind, I’m curious what your answer is going to be to this next question.

Tomorrow’s game is in San Antonio, but game six would be back in New York. Would you rather the next close it out tomorrow, or do you want us them to secure the championship at home?

FAT JOE: You know, we can’t take nothing for granted. We got to (AUDIO GAP). I’m about to head out there now. The people of San Antonio has been very gracious.

They have been showing us a lot of love and respect. Shout-out to the organization, because I have always loved San Antonio. Tim Duncan is my favorite power forward. But this is our year. I keep saying it.

And God loves us and God loves Wu-Tang Clan, OK?

(LAUGHTER)

BLITZER: All right, well, good luck. We will see what happens.

(LAUGHTER)

BLITZER: Fat Joe, thanks so much for joining us.

BROWN: And I can say, we’re big fans, big fans, Fat Joe.

BLITZER: Yes.

FAT JOE: Thank you, Wolf.

BLITZER: All right, thank you.

BROWN: We will be right back.

FAT JOE: I’m a big fan of you guys.

BROWN: Oh.

FAT JOE: I’m a huge fan of you guys.

BLITZER: Yes, big fan of yours too.

BROWN: Thank you. That makes us feel good.

BLITZER: All right, we will stay in close touch. And let’s see what happens on the court. Thanks so much for joining us.