

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) reportedly squared off with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Wednesday over the Democratic Party’s spending plans, with a $6 trillion divide sitting between them.

“There was a vigorous, 10-minute discussion,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said, recounting the exchange for Axios. “Bernie said, ‘$6 trillion.’ “[Manchin] said, ‘We shouldn’t do it at all. This will contribute to inflation. We’ve already passed the American Rescue Plan. We should just pass the infrastructure bill and, you know, pause for six months.'”

Manchin has demanded that Senate Democrats pare a massive spending proposal touted by President Joe Biden from $3.5 trillion to $1.5 trillion.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), who was also present for the dialogue, said Manchin became creative during the exchange, using hand gestures in an effort to impress his point on Sanders.

“Joe said, ‘I’m comfortable with nothing,” Tester said. “Bernie said, ‘We need to do three-and-a-half.’ … Manchin said, ‘I’m comfortable with zero,'” while forming a zero with his thumb and index finger.

“The truth is both of them are in different spots,” Tester added.

