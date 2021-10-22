An old tweet of actor Alec Baldwin’s has resurfaced following him accidentally discharging a prop gun on Thursday on the movie set of Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

“I wonder how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone…,” posted Baldwin in a 2017 tweet that included an article about a video of a California police officer fatally shooting a suspect in a convenience store parking lot.

I wonder how it must feel to wrongfully kill someone…https://t.co/WE6QsAAXGI — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwln____) September 23, 2017

According to The Los Angeles Times:

A Huntington Beach police officer was captured on video Friday morning as he struggled with a suspect in a convenience store parking lot and then shot the man multiple times, fatally wounding him. Bystander video of the incident posted on social media showed the officer struggling with the man in front of a 7-Eleven store and the man pulling an object from the officer’s utility belt. The officer then unholstered his pistol, moved quickly away and began firing. The videos show the man standing, turning and hunching his shoulders as the sound of up to seven gunshots can be heard. The officer’s voice also can be heard shouting, “Get down!” The man then drops a dark object from his right hand and collapses to the ground.

The 2017 shooting was deemed justified by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office as the suspect was caught on the video of punching the officer and reaching for his duty belt. The suspect’s DNA was “found on the grip of Esparza’s pistol and his flashlight, proving he’d grabbed it as he fought the cop,” reported The New York Post in an article on Friday about how “Baldwin is being haunted online over an old tweet about a California cop shooting dead a violent suspect – in which the actor asked what it felt like to ‘kill someone’ four years before he accidentally shot dead his cinematographer.”

Additionally, news of the 2017 tweet has appeared in outlets other than the Post such as Fox News and Insider.

Some on social media resurfaced Baldwin’s 2017 tweet following Thursday’s tragedy:

Prescient musings from a murderer.https://t.co/OE67C64jYF — Samantha Chang (@samantha_chang) October 22, 2021

Be careful what you wish for https://t.co/mgvkQheUZP — Yosef Yisrael (@yosefyisrael25) October 22, 2021

Well ya don’t have to wonder anymore Al https://t.co/fhhcdJHtef — Jeff Hecht (@JeffHecht24) October 22, 2021

