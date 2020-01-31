comScore

WATCH LIVE: SENATE VOTES ON WITNESSES IN TRUMP TRIAL

Marie Yovanovitch Retires From the State Department

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 31st, 2020, 6:50 pm

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Former U.S. ambassador Marie Yovanovitch who served as ambassador to Ukraine, according to a new report from NPR, has retired from the United States State Department.

Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine until last spring when she was ousted following a disinformation campaign by the president’s private lawyer, is retiring — not resigning.

The story was broken by NPR Diplomatic Correspondent Michele Kelemen who was most recently kicked off an international flight with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: