Former U.S. ambassador Marie Yovanovitch who served as ambassador to Ukraine, according to a new report from NPR, has retired from the United States State Department.

Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine until last spring when she was ousted following a disinformation campaign by the president’s private lawyer, is retiring — not resigning.

The story was broken by NPR Diplomatic Correspondent Michele Kelemen who was most recently kicked off an international flight with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

