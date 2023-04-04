Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Loony Claim ‘Thug’ Mayor Eric Adams ‘Sent’ Antifa to Protest Her Protest

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) referred to New York City Mayor Eric Adams as a “thug” and suggested he played a part in counter-protesters showing up to her pro-Trump rally on Tuesday.

Greene was in New York City holding a pro-Trump rally while former President Donald Trump was preparing for his arraignment hearing blocks away.

The rally, which lasted just 10 minutes, was disrupted by counter-protestors, media, and even fellow Trump supporters who were yelling loudly and blowing whistles in the crowd. NBC News reporter Ben Collins spoke with one Trump supporter who was handing out free whistles to the crowd, unaware Greene’s rally was taking place or that she was speaking.

Kind of a fascinating development. The reason you can’t hear Marjorie Taylor Greene, and why this whole thing is off the rails, is because a man has been handing out free whistles. I talked to him. Turns out he’s a Trump supporter and he had no idea MTG was even here. pic.twitter.com/0RJqdyw7H5 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 4, 2023

The man was handing out the whistles to help other Trump supporters “make a noise.” When asked if the noise could be disrupting those attempting to speak he said, “This is not a place to speak right now,” saying that people needed to focus on making noise instead.

Despite this, Greene insisted that the noise makers at her rally, protesting the charges against the 45th president, were organized Antifa members.

She spoke with Steve Bannon for the Tuesday edition of his War Room show. Bannon asked Greene about her thoughts on New York City Mayor Eric Adams who warned Greene and others like her that they needed to behave while in the city.

“Congressman Greene, the mayor of New York, Eric Adams specifically singled you out as a hooligan that’s gonna cause a problem and that you’re dangerous and that you gotta back off and go home,” Bannon said.

“He didn’t just single me out, Steve. He threatened me,” Greene said. “He called me by name and threatened me. The mayor of New York City, I believe — is a thug, and he sent his people here today. They had an organized text alert that went out calling what I would say, Antifa, to bring their whistles, pots and pans, all kinds of instruments to make all kinds of noise, to drown me out and drown others here today that are protesting and here supporting President Trump.”

Adams issued a warning to Greene as she made her way to New York this week:

New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger. We have the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law in New York City. And although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech. She stated she is coming to town. While you’re in town, be on your best behavior. As always, we will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind. And if one is caught participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested and held accountable no matter who you are.

“Mayor Adams owes me an apology,” Greene said of those comments to Bannon.

Bannon attempted to clarify her accusations against Adams.

“Congressman Greene, I wanna make sure we’re clear. You’re accusing the mayor of actually helping to organize a counter-protest to drown out your voice, ma’am?” Bannon said.

“Yes. He called me out by name. He called me out by name and threatened me. He warned me, and I’ve never broken a law in my life. I’ve never committed violence. Everyone knows this, but by doing what he did — it was a dog whistle,” Greene insisted.

“It was a dog whistle to the radical left here in New York City, and he sent them, I fully believe that, and that’s how I feel. He should have never done that. You know, a mayor of a city is to welcome members of Congress and to make sure that they’re safe,” Greene said.

Watch above via Steve Bannon’s War Room.

