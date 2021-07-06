Marjorie Taylor Greene Rails Against ‘Medical Brown Shirts’ Weeks After Apologizing for Holocaust Comparisons

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) posted a tweet decrying “medical brown shirts” weeks after she apologized for her prior Holocaust comparisons.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden talked about door-to-door outreach efforts encouraging more people to get vaccines, given the threat of the Delta variant to the unvaccinated.

Greene reacted to this by declaring that the government is trying to “force people to be part of the human experiment” and saying, “People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations.”

Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people. People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment. https://t.co/S8qlstuSqL — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 6, 2021

Her comment about “brown shirts” comes three weeks after the Georgia congresswoman publicly apologized for other comments she made invoking Nazi Germany.

Greene likened mask mandates to the persecution of Jews and repeatedly stood by those comments. She ended up apologizing after a visit to the Holocaust Museum, saying “there’s nothing comparable” to the Holocaust.

