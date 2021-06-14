Marjorie Taylor Greene Finally Apologizes for Comparing Mask Mandates to the Holocaust After Visiting the Holocaust Museum

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was roundly condemned for drawing parallels between mask mandates in the House of Representatives to the persecution of Jews by Nazi Germany.

She doubled and tripled down on the ludicrous comparison, and even some other Republicans criticized her over it.

Weeks later, Greene has now finally apologized, after visiting the Holocaust Museum in Washington DC.

“I have made a mistake and it’s really bothered me for a couple of weeks now, and so I definitely want to own it,” she said.

In brief remarks to reporters after visiting the museum, Greene said “there’s nothing comparable” to the Holocaust.

“There are words that I have said and remarks that I’ve made I know are offensive, and for that I want to apologize,” Greene added.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: “I have made a mistake… this afternoon I visited the Holocaust Museum. The Holocaust is- there’s nothing comparable to it.” pic.twitter.com/skrF6YyC3u — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 14, 2021

