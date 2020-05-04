Billionaire Mark Cuban went off on U.S. leadership on Twitter Monday night and asking who exactly Americans can trust with their lives right now.

David Brooks recently proposed a national service program because “a lot of young people are going to be jobless and school-less this fall.” Ben Shapiro responded asking how that would help when “the reason people will be job-less and school-less is because of government-forced social distancing.”

Cuban, who recently said that small businesses are going to need a lot more help, weighed in saying, “We are all confused. You know what will make us less confused? Good old fashioned leadership. Right now we have none.”

“There is not a single person in our federal government that we can trust with our lives. That is what this is all about isn’t it? Who can we trust with our lives?” he asked. “Who is taking responsibility? Who is giving us honesty, transparency, candor, facts, hope ? Even if its not what we want to hear.”

He called out both Congress and President Donald Trump to say U.S. leaders “ain’t doing shit, that I can tell, other than looking for someone to blame.”

We are all confused. You know what will make us less confused? Good old fashioned leadership. Right now we have none. There is not a single person in our federal government that we can trust with our lives. That is what this is all about isn't it? Who can we trust with our lives? https://t.co/u8i6tSl0n4 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 4, 2020

But our Senators, members of Congress and President ain't doing shit, that I can tell, other than looking for someone to blame. The reality is that we don't know what the right answers are, but it sure would be nice to be able to have a civil discussion about the options. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 4, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]