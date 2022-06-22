Mark Kelly Takes a Swipe at Biden in New Ad, Says He’s Working to Lower Inflation ‘Even If it Means Taking on My Own Party’

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) dropped a new campaign ad on Wednesday and took a not-so-subtle swipe at his own Democratic Party and its leader President Joe Biden.

Kelly is considered to be one of the most vulnerable incumbents this election cycle and clearly is working to distance himself from his party, which is currently tied to a sagging economy and high inflation.

“Arizona families are facing tough choices, like how to fill the gas tank and the grocery cart. … We can’t afford to wait this out. So I’m pushing for solutions today, even if it means taking on my own party,” Kelly says in the ad.

The ad shows images of people filling up their gas tanks accompanied by a headline from Fox News that reads “Democratic Sens. Kelly, Manchin press Biden over Gulf oil leases.”

Kelly tying himself to West Virginia, conservative Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) says a lot about how the Kelly campaign reads the current political climate in Arizona.

Kelly, a former astronaut and the husband of former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords who was shot in the head during a 2013 campaign event, had already raised an impressive $61.5 million through March 31 – the last Federal Election Commission reporting period.

Kelly is running unopposed in the August 2nd primary and will face either current Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Trump-backed Blake Masters, or businessman Jim Lamon.

