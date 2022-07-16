Mary Trump Says Donald Trump ‘Will Turn On Everybody’ If He’s Indicted: ‘There Will Be Very Few People Left Standing’

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump told liberal talk show host Thom Hartmann that if former President Donald Trump is indicted, he will “turn on everybody” in his life.

The bombshell revelations in the January 6 hearings have reportedly set off alarm bells among Trump allies and associates, and led to increased chatter that Trump could face criminal charges.

On an episode of The Thom Hartmann Program this week, the host asked Mary Trump what she thinks will happen in the event that chatter comes to fruition. Ms. Trump predicted no one would be spared her uncle’s wrath:

THOM HARTMANN: What in your opinion? I mean, you know, your uncle probably better than anybody else. And you have the added advantage of a study in psychology, which I believe provides you with a lot of insights into human nature that many of the rest of us may lack. What should we expect if Donald Trump is indicted? MARY TRUMP: We should expect a full court press, by him and everybody in his orbit, to change the subject, muddy the waters, deflect, project, cast blame on everybody from the the lowliest of White House aides on up. He will not take it lying down and he will engage everybody who continues to be a hanger-on to do his bidding. And that’s partially why we’re here, right? I mean, Donald didn’t do this by himself. He was enabled at every turn from people in his inner circle, everybody in the executive branch, and almost the entirety of the Republican Party. THOM HARTMANN: So do you think he’s going to be spraying his fire, as it were, at his enemies, or what he views as the people who might have thwarted his efforts? I mean, even within his own circle, like Pat Cipollone, who is not on his side on this thing, apparently. Or is he going to, is he going to turn on the people who were with him, you know, the Jim Jordans and Marjorie Taylor Green’s and whatnot, the people who essentially failed in pulling this thing off. MARY TRUMP: I think he’s going to turn on everybody. I think he’s, as we’ve seen, his circle is getting smaller and smaller by the controversy. So I think there will be very few people left standing.

