WATCH: Charlie Crist Chased Off By Liberal Protesters: ‘We Call Your Bluff!’

Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) was shouted down and chased away by a group of liberal protesters in Florida after he attempted to speak to them.

The protesters were holding pro-abortion rights signs and also demonstrating against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) with one sign reading: “One term Ron! That’s it bitch!!”

Crist is currently attempting to replace DeSantis as governor of Florida, a position Crist held from 2007 to 2011. Crist is also a former Republican whose stance on abortion has become a lightning rod of controversy for him in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Democrats, we call your bluff! Voting blue is not enough!” demonstrators chanted while some followed Crist to his car as he made his escape. The congressman tried to throw some friendly waves at the crowd, but the niceties weren’t returned.

Creative Loafing: Tampa Bay reporter Justin Garcia posted video from the women’s rights rally to Twitter. Following Crist to his car, Garcia asked the former governor what just happened.

“Everybody needs help, and I’m here to help,” Crist said while rolling up his window.

I followed @CharlieCrist to his car after he got shouted down by protestors at a womens rights rally when he tried to speak, to see if he had comment. “Voting blue is not enough, Democrats we call your bluff!” they shouted at Crist pic.twitter.com/ijZ8EXGvcr — Justin Garcia (@JustinGarciaFL) July 16, 2022

WUSF Media journalist Stephanie Colombini also posted video of the Crist incident and reported that the protesters were demonstrating against a conservative Moms for Liberty event in Tampa. State Sen. Janet Cruz (D) was also reportedly rejected by the protesters.

Some Democratic officials including gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and Sen. Janet Cruz – in town for a FL Democrats event happening this weekend – tried to stand with the protesters but we’re chased off to chants of “Voting blue is not enough Democrats we call your bluff” pic.twitter.com/54hvmK87Xx — Stephanie Colombini (@Steph_Colombini) July 16, 2022

Crist has held pro-life views in the past, including in 2010 when he promised to fight “pro-life legislative efforts.” Questioned by CBS Miami’s Jim DeFede in May what has changed since then, Crist replied, “nothing.” He would follow-up by saying he is in favor of abortion rights and he has made abortion a central issue for his campaign.

On Twitter, Crist’s pinned tweet reads: “On my first day as governor, I will sign an Executive Order to protect reproductive freedom in Florida.”

On my first day as governor, I will sign an Executive Order to protect reproductive freedom in Florida. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) June 25, 2022

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is also hoping to replace DeSantis as governor, and she has capitalized on confusion on Crist’s stance on abortion, labeling him a pro-life candidate in a recent ad.

Charlie Crist is pro-life & his opponent is pro-choice. How about that? pic.twitter.com/4BYGVenfDO — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) June 28, 2022

