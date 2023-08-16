Mary Trump Says New Indictment ‘Different’ Than The Rest: ‘Nowhere For Donald Trump To Hide’

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump said ex-president Donald Trump’s latest indictment “feels different” than the others, and noted there’s “nowhere for Donald Trump to hide.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced a new indictment of Trump at a press conference on Monday night, August 14, 2023. Trump is charged with 13 counts that would add up to a maximum of 71.5 years in prison if convicted. Trump and the 18 co-defendants named in the indictment have been given until August 25 to surrender for arrest and arraignment.

Mary Trump — host of The Mary Trump Show podcast and a strident Trump critic — reacted to this latest set of charges by telling her substack audience that “this time feels different” for a variety of reasons — including the ruling that cameras will be permitted in the courtroom:

(U)nlike Federal courtrooms, there are cameras in the courtroom of Judge Robert McBurney which means that there will be nowhere for Donald Trump to hide. He can claim all he wants that the arraignments and trials should be televised (in fact, his legal team has argued they want cameras in Judge Tanya Chutkan’s courtroom where the January 6thcase will be held), but this is amongst certainly not the case. Even if it is, he will come to regret it. It is very possible that it is the Georgia case that will now drive the timeline for the other cases. But whatever happens, I think it’s likely that the plaintiffs—we, the American electorate—will be afforded more transparency, more openness, and more deliberate speed than in other venues. I’m still trying to process what’s happened tonight—and obviously there is still a lot we don’t know—but for reasons I can’t yet fully articulate, this feels different from all of the indictments that have come before. This feels pivotal, this feels more real.

Trump is also under indictment on 34 felony counts in New York over Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels; 37 counts stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his retention of classified documents under the Espionage Act; a superseding indictment by Smith on three additional charges against Trump (one additional count of unlawful retention of National Defense Information and two new obstruction counts); and Trump’s indictment for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

